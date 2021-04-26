Commissioner visits isolation ward in Nawabshah

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited Isolation Ward set up for Corona patients at Peoples Medical Hospital here on Monday

The Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Dr Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli and other officials were present on the occasion.

During the visit Commissioner directed Medical Superintendent Dr Yar Ali Jamali to ensure the availability of oxygen, necessary medicines, posting of doctors and paramedical staff and other necessary facilities in the ward in wake of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner instructed Dr Memon to guide and help hospital administration in posting of medical stall staff and provision of other facilities at isolation ward to meet any emergent situation in a better style.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent Dr Yar Ali Jamali briefed the Commissioner about availability of facilities and requirements at Isolation Ward.