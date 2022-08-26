UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Jaam Sahab, Reviewed Post Rain Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner visits Jaam Sahab, reviewed post rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Taking notice about the news communicated on social media about entering rain water in Jaam Dattar city, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari along with DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch on Friday visited Jan Sahab and inspected city and sim nalla.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer, SSP Ameer Saud magsi were also accompanied with him.

Commissioner while talking to media said that Jam sahib was his native city and Divisional and District Administration was utilizing all resources to protect city from rain water.

He urged people to not disappoint in this regard and city would be saved by using alternate route for dewatering work.

Commissioner said that all possible steps were being made to ensure drainage work in other areas of division and flow of sim nalla on urgentbasis.

Commissioner also visited different sem nullahs and reviwed rain watersituaton. Sajada Nasheen Jaam dattaar Drgah Faqeer Naveed Hussain wistro was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Social Media Saud Stock Exchange Of Mauritius Media All From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

54 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

2 hours ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.