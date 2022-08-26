Commissioner visits Jaam Sahab, reviewed post rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Taking notice about the news communicated on social media about entering rain water in Jaam Dattar city, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari along with DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch on Friday visited Jan Sahab and inspected city and sim nalla.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer, SSP Ameer Saud magsi were also accompanied with him.

Commissioner while talking to media said that Jam sahib was his native city and Divisional and District Administration was utilizing all resources to protect city from rain water.

He urged people to not disappoint in this regard and city would be saved by using alternate route for dewatering work.

Commissioner said that all possible steps were being made to ensure drainage work in other areas of division and flow of sim nalla on urgentbasis.

Commissioner also visited different sem nullahs and reviwed rain watersituaton. Sajada Nasheen Jaam dattaar Drgah Faqeer Naveed Hussain wistro was also present on the occasion.