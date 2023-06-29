Commissioner visits jail to celebrate Eid with inmate kids

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar visited Borstal and Juvenile Jail after Eid prayers today to celebrate Eid with inmate kids.

He greeted the inmate kids and distributed sweets among them.

He talked to the kids and advised them to be a better people by focusing on their studies during jail time so that they could pursue their dreams after getting released.

Commissioner also visited the jail's kitchen to inspect the quality of food and cleanliness. He also visited the school, library, workshop and computer lab of the jail.

Superintendent Jail Malik Mushtaq briefed Commissioner about the jail.