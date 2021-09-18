UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Jalalpur Irrigation Canal Project

Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday visited Jalalpur Irrigation Canal and got briefed in detail on the ongoing work of the project.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Rao Pervez Akhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Kashif Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Pind Dadan Khan and other officers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner inspected the project in detail and directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work as per the prescribed time frame and no compromise should be made on quality of work and material.

He directed the officers to review the project work and closely monitor the pace of work and its quality so that the project could be completed in time.

