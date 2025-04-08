Commissioner visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a surprise visit to the Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Centre at Jinnah Hospital here on Tuesday.

During the visit, the commissioner reviewed various medical sections, including the

pharmacy and ongoing activities at the burn unit, to assess whether patient

care protocols were being followed effectively.

He also examined the duty schedules of on-duty doctors and staff and held informal

discussions with doctors regarding operations and service delivery.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood stated that the objective of his unannounced inspection

was to evaluate quality of medical facilities being provided to the citizens.

He emphasized that the Punjab government placed high priority on the provision of quality

public health services.