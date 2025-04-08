Commissioner Visits Jinnah Hospital, Reviews Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a surprise visit to the Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Centre at Jinnah Hospital here on Tuesday
During the visit, the commissioner reviewed various medical sections, including the
pharmacy and ongoing activities at the burn unit, to assess whether patient
care protocols were being followed effectively.
He also examined the duty schedules of on-duty doctors and staff and held informal
discussions with doctors regarding operations and service delivery.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood stated that the objective of his unannounced inspection
was to evaluate quality of medical facilities being provided to the citizens.
He emphasized that the Punjab government placed high priority on the provision of quality
public health services.
