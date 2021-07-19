UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Juhi, Inspects Breach Site At FP Bund

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch Sunday visited flood protection embankment near Juhi town of district Dadu and inspected breach occurred due to water flow from Nai Gaj.

The officers of district administration briefed the Commissioner about inflow of water from Balochistan through Nai Gaj. Muhammad Abass Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Dadu Samiullah Nisar Shaikh visited breach site of FP dyke and reviewed water situation.

It is the responsibility of the government to resolve all problems being faced by the people of Kachho, the commissioner said and asked the officers concerned to restore roads and communication networks in affected areas so that people could not face any difficulty.

He asked the officers of the Live Stock department to start vaccination of the livestock to protect them from different diseases.

He warned that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

