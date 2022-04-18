UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Kalar Syedan Ramazan Bazaar To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Commissioner visits Kalar Syedan Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday visited Kalar Syedan Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

The Commissioner checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities at different stalls.

He informed that subsidized items were being provided to the citizens at Ramazan bazaars set up on the directives of the government to provide relief to the people.

Earnest efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens, the Commissioner said and directed the officers concerned to further improve the facilities at Ramazan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cells set up in Ramazan bazaars, he said and informed that official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints.

Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added. Special price magistrates were deployed in Ramazan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district to take action against profiteers, he said.

The Commissioner instructed the officers to ensure that separate price lists of the agriculture department must be displayed prominently at the fair price shops.

Focal persons of the departments concerned should also remain present in Ramazan bazaars to listen complaints of the citizens, he added.

The Commissioner said that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

The stallholders were directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall.

