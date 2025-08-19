Commissioner visits Khanki Barrage to review flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Hafizabad, visited the breaching section of the Khanki Barrage to assess the current flood situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gujrat, Khizar Hayat, and Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad, Abdul Qadeer Zarqoon, were also present during the visit.

Executive Engineer Khanki, Moheeb Ali, briefed the commissioner on the latest updates regarding water levels in the Chenab River. Commissioner Shirazi stated that both divisional and district administrations are fully prepared to respond to any emergency arising from the ongoing monsoon rains.

He reviewed the available resources and emergency arrangements, directing deputy commissioners to remain on high alert.

According to official data, the water inflow at Marala Headworks was recorded at 88,000 cusecs at 11:00 a.m., with an outflow of 70,395 cusecs at Gujranwala. At Khanki Barrage, the inflow stood at 70,000 cusecs, with an outflow of 63,661 cusecs.

The commissioner also inspected protective measures in place for nearby localities and emphasized the importance of proactive flood management to safeguard residents in vulnerable areas.