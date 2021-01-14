UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Kidney Centre At BVH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday visited Kidney Centre at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here and checked various sections of the centre including Nephrology, Urology, Dialysis and Renal Transplant.

The commissioner said that more machines would be added to dialysis unit of Kidney Center. The centre would be enabled to do more renal transplants by adding more machines and facilities, he added.

The commissioner said that steps were being taken to add Tissue Typing Testing facility at the centre.

He said that awareness campaigns must be launched to apprise public about kidney-related diseases and how to prevent them.

Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr Shafqat Tabassum briefed the commissioner that there were 24 dialysis machines available at the centre. He told that seven new dialysis machines would be installed shortly. He said that as many as 40 renal transplants have been done at Kidney Centre during the last two years.

