Commissioner visits Kurram TDPs' camp, reviews arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In line with the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah on Friday visited the camp established for the Temporarily Displaced Persons(TDPs) of Kurram District in Tall, district Hangu and review arrangements and facilities.

The camp is being managed by the Hangu District Administration, said a press release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir highlighted that over 40 tents have been set up with the cooperation of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Each tent is equipped with essential facilities, including kitchens, blanket sets, quilts, and other necessary items. Special provisions have been made for water, electricity, washrooms, and cleanliness within the TDPs' camp.

Separate spaces have been allocated for men and women.

He said the affected families are being provided with three meals a day, clean drinking water, and access to a medical camp.

Additionally, non-food items provided by PDMA have already been distributed among the affectees, he said adding that the district administration is in continuous coordination with PDMA, NDMA, UNOCHA, and other NGOs and institutions to ensure all facilities for TDPs.

Commissioner Kohat expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and directed the administration to leave no stone unturned in facilitating the affected families.

He also instructed the authorities to establish proper arrangements for education and recreational activities for the children at the camp site.