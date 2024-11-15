Commissioner Visits Laboratory That Produce Anti Snake,rabies Vaccines
Published November 15, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited the laboratory in Sakrand that produces anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines today.
On this occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder said that the laboratory producing anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines should be made operational immediately so that precious human lives can be saved. In this regard, the divisional administration will provide all possible cooperation.
The laboratory's in-charge, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari, informed the Commissioner that this laboratory was handed over to the Livestock Department some time ago but due to lack of funds, there are difficulties in producing vaccines.
He further said that efforts are being made to prepare anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines as soon as possible, and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.
On this occasion, the Commissioner assured that a letter would be written to the Sindh government for making the laboratory operational and providing funds.
