Commissioner Visits Lal Sohanra National Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen made a surprise visit to Lal Sohanra National Park.

She reviewed ongoing activities related to plant care, landscaping, and afforestation. Conservator of the Forest Department Imran Sattar also accompanied her.

Talking to the relevant officials, the commissioner said: "Efforts should be made to enhance the park's greenery and improve ongoing afforestation activities.

" She said special attention should be paid to cleanliness and maintenance of the park, along with planting more trees and ensuring their watering and care.

Further enhancements should be made to the park's beauty, added the commissioner. According to the vision of the Punjab chief minister, quality recreational facilities should be available to the public, she added.

The commissioner participated in the plantation campaign by planting a tree at Lal Soharna National Park.

