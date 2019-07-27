Commissioner visits land record center, Daarul-Amaan, BHU

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal paid a surprise visit to Land Record Center Bahawalpur City.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada. Commissioner asked the visiting citizens about the facilities being provided at the center. People expressed satisfaction over the facilities.

He also visited the token counter, computer section and other sections of the center. Inc-charge Center Muhammad Rafiq briefed about the performance of the center.

Later, Commissioner visited Daar-ul-Amaan. He met the residing women and asked them about their problems. Commissioner visited the kitchen of Daar-ul-Amaan and inspected hygiene conditions. Incharge Daar-ul-Amaan Faryal Ameen briefed Commissioner about facilities provided. Commissioner Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal also visited Basic Health Unit Chak 29/BC. He inspected the emergency department, pharmacy, and wards of the hospital. Incharge BHU Dr. Nimra Rasheed briefed about the medical facilities being provided at the hospital.