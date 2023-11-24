Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Land Record Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that the Land Record Centre is the custodian of people's land ownership rights.

Visiting the Land Record Center Sargodha on Friday, he said the government had computerized the land records for transparency so that there was no possibility of mistakes and no one's property rights were lost.

He directed to further improve the quality of services so that people can easily access them. Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Shoaib Ali was also with him. The commissioner also spoke to visitors and inquired about the performance of the center and the attitude of the staff. He directed the assistant director of land records to realize his responsibilities and deal with people's cases on merit. "All the staff should work diligently and speedily so that long queues are not formed at the counter," he added.

