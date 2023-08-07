Commissioner visits LDA City

Lahore Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA City on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA City on Monday.

LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and LDA City Director Khurram Yaqub briefed the commissioner about the project.

LDA City with 60 thousand kanals will be the biggest housing scheme of the provincial capital. the commissioner and DG LDA visited the under construction sports complex in LDA City. the commissioner said that state-of-the-art facilities would be provided in the 40-kanal sports complex, and its finishing work should be completed as soon as possible.

he also visited the LDA City Apartments site. "Encroachment and illegal activities will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against land grabbers and illegal activities on government land," he added.

The LDA director briefed him on the ongoing works on Chenab Road and the progress of Hunza Road.

The commissioner visited under construction Chenab Road and he directed officers concerned to complete the ongoing construction work in the the Jinnah sector rapidly.