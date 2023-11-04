Commissioner visits LDA office, inspects record shifting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Lahore Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday visited the authority’s office and reviewed the working of teams engaged in record shifting.

LDA official sources told APP that he was briefed about the LDA record shifting process, that has been going on for the last seven days.

The work continues in two shifts. He visited the IT section and reviewed the record shifting process. He examined the process of sifting of record of Johar Town and said it would provide great relief to citizens.