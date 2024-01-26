Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Liaquat Bagh E-Library To Review Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited E-Library Liaquat Bagh and reviewed the facilities.

He directed the authorities concerned that the facilities should further be improved in the E-Library in the light of the suggestions, being given by the students.

Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Amjad Chaudhry and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner was informed that after completing the up-gradation project, now the library has been opened for the citizens and on an average 150 people visit the library daily.

The Commissioner also interacted with the people who came to study in the library and asked about the facilities provided there.

The membership fee of the library is kept very low i.e. Rs 250, he said adding, the renewal fee would be Rs 50, once a year.

Six computers, student lockers and kids room had also been specially built in the library, he informed.

Free tea would also be provided to the students to visit the library as a goodwill gesture, the Commissioner said.

In its up-gradation, special arrangements were made to equip the library with modern sciences, Liaquat Ali Chatta said and informed that there are more than 50,000 books in the library, out of which about 800 are for competitive exams.

The library would have computer as well as internet facility, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, through e-system, male and female students would be equipped with modern sciences.

A separate place would be allotted for the students of the competitive examinations, the Commissioner added.

Separate space should also be allocated for the people come there to read newspapers and magazines, he directed.

He said, “Our aim is to provide a pleasant environment to every student coming to the library so that the atmosphere of knowledge and friendship could be promoted.”

