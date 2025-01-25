Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Lodhran District, Inspects Cleanliness, Health Facilities

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan paid a visit to district Lodhran and inspected cleanliness, health and other facilities to the masses.

He visited the model village Chak Hamta Union Council 6, being built under the Clean Punjab campaign. He also reviewed the ongoing door-to-door cleanliness operation of the Waste Management Company in the city and inquired about the performance of the company from the residents of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and other officers were also present. Commissioner Multan also reviewed the process of cleanliness the city’s waste collection points and piles of garbage accumulated over the years.

He also paid visit to district headquarters hospital Lodhran. He inquired about the treatment facilities provided to the patients and their families, availability of medicines and the attitude of doctors and medical staff.

Commissioner inaugurated the first DC Lodhran Chess Championship at Lodhran Gymkhana. Under-15 women players were specially participating in the chess championship. Later, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan planted a sapling in the greenery of Lodhran Gymkhana as part of the tree plantation campaign. Regarding the chess championship, Commissioner Multan said that along with physical games, mind games were also very important. At the ceremony, Commissioner and DC formally inaugurated the first Deputy Commissioner Chess Championship Lodhran by playing the initial move of chess. Meanwhile, Commissioner also visited Lodhran sports Arena and reviewed the games of Taekwondo, Archery, Skating, Net cricket, Badminton and Basketball being played in the Sports Arena and met the players. On this occasion, players of Zameer Taekwondo Club presented a traditional salute to Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan.

