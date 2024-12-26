Commissioner Visits Lodhran, Reviews Officials' Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan visited Lodhran district on Thursday and reviewed performance of officials.
The meeting was conducted via video link at the Deputy Commissioner’s office Lodhran. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir briefed the commissioner on various administrative matters, including Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives such as "Clean Punjab" and "Revenue Recovery," along with other significant issues. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar, Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali, and other senior officials.
The deputy commissioner provided an update on the district's revenue recovery efforts, stating that 100 per cent of issues related to Khewaat (land records) had been resolved. She further informed that no land transfer or electronic registration cases were pending. All transfers have been verified, and the verification of property registrations has been completed to 100%. Additionally, all land records in the district have been digitized, and 434 villages have been successfully integrated into the E-Governance framework.
Dr. Lubna Nazir also highlighted the completion of 100 percent verification of partition data for 1,748 villages and the leasing of 435 out of 555 government-owned shops. She added that there were no pending cases in the district's valuation table, and no outstanding industrial unit condonation fees remained.
The meeting concluded with a report from the Punjab board of Revenue's provincial dashboard, which ranked District Lodhran second in terms of performance across the province. Commissioner praised ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan for his exemplary work in managing the district's affairs.
Later, she visited rural health center Gogran and said that revamping 34 rural health centers and four basic health centers was being made across the district under Punjab CM's initiative.
She further informed that the upgradation of basic health centers was in progress rapidly to provide exemplary health facilities to citizens.
