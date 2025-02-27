Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Lodhran, Reviews Uplift Projects, Launches Key Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:46 PM

Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan visited Lodhran to oversee various developmental projects and public welfare initiatives

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan visited Lodhran to oversee various developmental projects and public welfare initiatives.

His visit included a detailed inspection of the Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar at Model Bazaar Lodhran, ensuring affordable essentials for citizens during the holy month.

Later, he participated in a certificate distribution ceremony in Mouza Hasil Wala, Tehsil Kehror Pakka, where he handed over partition certificates to joint landowners under the Punjab Land Records Authority's Plus Project. He also presided over a performance review meeting at the Assistant Commissioner's Office in Kehror Pakka and visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kehror Pakka, where he actively took part in a tree plantation campaign alongside schoolgirls.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a public-private partnership-based cleanliness operation at Model Village Kotla Naranjan as part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Suthra Punjab" Vision. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable waste management and improved hygiene in rural areas.

Furthering efforts in the education sector, the Commissioner attended an alumni ceremony at Government Elementary School Chorwah, where he distributed appreciation certificates to philanthropists who contributed two kanals of land and Rs.

8 million for the school’s betterment. He expressed gratitude for their generous support in improving educational facilities.

During his visit, Mr Aamir Kareem Khan held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Arazi Record Center in Kehror Pakka, addressing public grievances on the spot and directing immediate solutions. He also reviewed the ongoing land partition process under the Plus Project in Hasil Wala.

He emphasized that land partitioning under the Plus Project was a flagship initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, benefiting 81,690 Khewats, 1.1 million landowners, and 858,785 revenue records in Lodhran district. He highlighted that the project includes digitalization of revenue records, urban land mapping, cadastral surveys, and the conversion of joint land holdings into individual parcels using advanced technology.

Promoting environmental conservation, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Dr. Lubna Nazir, actively participated in the green initiative by planting trees in the THQ Hospital lawn.

The Commissioner lauded Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pakka, Ashraf Saleh, for his outstanding performance in administrative and public service efforts.

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

20 minutes ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

20 minutes ago
 DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projec ..

Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects

3 minutes ago
 Express concerned over new policy of clearance ass ..

Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports

3 minutes ago
 Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024

Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024

3 minutes ago
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says

EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says

4 minutes ago
 Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves st ..

Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024

11 minutes ago
 China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel ..

China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action

11 minutes ago
 Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Ag ..

Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed

11 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch host ..

Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan