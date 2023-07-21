Commissioner visits Loser landfill site

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Loser landfill site.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Nabil Sindhu, CEO RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The commissioner directed the authorities to shift garbage to the landfill site on a daily basis.

There would be no compromise on the cleanliness of the city, he added.

Management of RWMC should utilize all available resources to ensure the cleanliness of the city, he directed.

The commissioner said that the overall performance of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company should be improved further.He said that during rainy season, special care should be given to clean the drains.

The threat of dengue is looming and all possible precautionary measures should be adopted in current situation, he said adding, "We have to keep the environment neat and clean."