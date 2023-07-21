Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Loser Landfill Site

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner visits Loser landfill site

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Loser landfill site.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Nabil Sindhu, CEO RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The commissioner directed the authorities to shift garbage to the landfill site on a daily basis.

There would be no compromise on the cleanliness of the city, he added.

Management of RWMC should utilize all available resources to ensure the cleanliness of the city, he directed.

The commissioner said that the overall performance of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company should be improved further.He said that during rainy season, special care should be given to clean the drains.

The threat of dengue is looming and all possible precautionary measures should be adopted in current situation, he said adding, "We have to keep the environment neat and clean."

Related Topics

Dengue Company Rawalpindi SITE All

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

2 hours ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

2 hours ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan