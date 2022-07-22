Commissioner visits low-lying areas in Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Irshad Ahmed visited low-lying areas of the district on Friday and reviewed the arrangements finalised to cope with possible rural flooding.

According to official sources, the commissioner visited different areas including Langarwala bridge, Majoka, Khaee Majoka area, Ophel and other areas across the Jehlum river.

He directed the departments concerned including Rescue 1122 and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to remain on high alert with the best possible arrangements to meet the challenges of expected floods.