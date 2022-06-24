UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Low-lying Areas To Review Arrangements For Monsoon Season

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Friday visited different low-lying areas alongside Nullah Lai and reviewed arrangements finalized to cope with possible flood-like situation during monsoon season

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner, while expressing displeasure over poor sanitary conditions around Lai, directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (WASA) Managing Director to clean the entire area and present a report in this regard within four days.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to launch an operation to remove all kind of encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai.

He directed the authorities including Rawalpindi district administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122 to finalize all the arrangements to deal with any emergency.

The alert system should be kept updated and keep the residents up-to-date about any situation, the commissioner directed the PDMA.

The WASA was also instructed to keep roads and streets clear during rains and all available resources should be utilized to remove stagnant rain water.

Low-lying areas particularly Ratta Amral, Kattarian, Tipu Road, Dhok Naju, Gawalmandi and Zia-ul-Haq colony should be given special attention, Mengal said.

He also directed to shift the WASA machinery to low-lying areas as only a quick response could save the citizens from flood devastation.

He informed that the issue of proper cleaning of 11 small nullahs of Rawalpindi city had been resolved by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and WASA.

A coordination committee consisting of representatives of all the departments concerned had also been formed to jointly supervise the cleanliness work of the nullahs, he added.

Moreover, the WASA spokesman informed the agency had finalized all the arrangements to cope with any emergency and flood like situation. Five flood response units had been set up at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

A flood control room had also been activated in WASA headquarters for monitoring the situation in Nullah Lai. The flood control room was working round the clock, he added.

WASA Rawalpindi has 28 dewatering sets, 5 jetting and six sucker machines to cope with flood like situation. WASA Rawalpindi would make all-out efforts to provide round the clock water supply through 22 water bowzers particularly to the residents of affected areas during rains, he added.

