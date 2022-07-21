UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Low-lying Areas To Review Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Commissioner visits low-lying areas to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal here on Thursday visited low-lying areas and reviewed the arrangements finalized to cope with possible urban flooding.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner visited different areas including Sadiqabad, Kattarian and Marir.

He directed the departments concerned including Rescue-1122 and WASA to remain on high alert with the best possible arrangements to cope with possible flooding in Nullah Lai.

Noorul Amin instructed that the staff and machinery should remain present in the field for immediate drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

The spokesman said that the departments concerned on the directives of the commissioner were put on high alert due to fear of flood in Nullah Lai.

The commissioner had instructed the authorities of the administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122 to finalize all the arrangements to meet any emergency like situation due to urban flooding in Nullah Lai and other nullahs.

The Commissioner was informed that the water level in Nullah Lai was being monitored continuously and the machinery of Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi had been shifted to low-lying areas.

The spokesman said the rainfall gauging stations on Thursday recorded 18mm rainfall at Saidpur Village, 14mm at Golra, 39mm at Bokra, 21mm at PMD(H-8/2), 26mm at Shamsabad, and 90mm at Chaklala while average rainfall was recorded 23.28mm in basin of Nullah Leh.

The water level sensor data showed all clear at around 1.31 pm in the city areas, he added.

He informed that a pre-alert is issued for Gawalmandi areas when the water level reaches at 8.3 feet and 11.4 feet at Kattarian in Nullah Leh.

The authorities of WASA had been directed to utilize all available resources and mobilize their teams to remove stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas.

