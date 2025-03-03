Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Lyallpur Museum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the Lyallpur Museum here on Monday.

She keenly viewed the artifacts displayed in about 10 galleries, their historical aspects and issued instructions to the management for taking measures to upgrade the museum according to international standards.

Director Lyallpur Museum Imran Raza briefed the commissioner.

She said that labels, dates and references of the artifacts should also be displayed according to international standards.

