Commissioner Visits Malir, Korangi District To Review Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday visited Malir and Korangi districts to review the rescue and relief activities being carried out in the areas amid the recent monsoon rain spell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday visited Malir and Korangi districts to review the rescue and relief activities being carried out in the areas amid the recent monsoon rain spell.

According to a press release, the commissioner had been visiting various districts of the city since the advent of the rainy season.

During his visit to Malir, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirwani gave him a detailed briefing, informing that three persons drowned in the river of which one was rescued alive while two could not make it. The body of one of the two drowned persons had been recovered and the search for the other was underway, the DC said, adding that the services of Pakistan Navy were hired to get the body out of the river.

The commissioner also met the families of those who drowned in the river in Malir and assured them of administration and government cooperation.

He also directed the DC Malir to take full care of the rain-affected families.

During his visit to Korangi district, the commissioner was informed that roads at Jam Sadiq Bridge, Chamra Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony, and Korangi Crossing Road were closed for traffic due to flood in Malir River.

The commissioner directed Administrator Korangi that the roads should be cleared as soon as possible by installing de-watering machines so that the people could be saved from double trouble.

Meanwhile, the commissioner expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a person due to electrocution in the Defense area on Thursday and appealed to the citizens to stay away from power lines and poles.

