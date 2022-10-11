UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Malir Tent City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Commissioner visits Malir Tent City

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Tuesday said that government was taking all the possible measures to facilitate persons displaced due to floods and different relief camps were set up in Karachi for the purpose

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Tuesday said that government was taking all the possible measures to facilitate persons displaced due to floods and different relief camps were set up in Karachi for the purpose.

He during visit of Malir Tent City on Tuesday said that more then 1500 IDPs have taken shelter in the tent city and they were being provided with food, medical and other necessary assistance there.

Unprecedented rains and flash flooding affected a vast population of the country and millions of people had to leave their homes due to flooding situation, he said adding that besides establishing tent city on Malir link road, relief camps were set up in educational institutions and other places in Karachi like other areas of the province for providing shelter to IDPs.

He said that facilities for education and healthcare were also provided in relief camps and doctors including specialists of different disease were deputed there to ensure provision of better medical facilities to affected people.

He said that some complaints were received about the tent city and deputy commissioner Malir was directed to take action in the regard.

At the occasion Mrs Aisha Iqbal Memon distributed "Rillies" (traditional hand made bed sheets), pillows, quilts, warm cloths, toys and other items among the IDPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Visit Road Malir All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

5 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

5 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

5 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.