(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said on Monday that Defence Day is a day to recall the sacrifices of martyrs and national heroes who gave their lives for sake of motherland.

Abass Baloch along with DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited residences of martyrs in Latifabad area on Defence Day to pay tribute to the heroes.

Speaking with family members of the martyrs, Commissioner said martyrs are our heroes who sacrificed their lives for protecting homeland and while nation proud of them.

He also presented gifts and flower wreaths to family members of martyrs.

Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a ceremony to pay homage to martyrs was also organized here in Latifabad. AC Latifabad Fatima Saima specially attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, AC said creation of Pakistan was a result of sacrifices of millions of people and it was our responsibility to defend it.

She said today Pakistan's defence is in safe hands. She also lit candles on the occasion.