Commissioner visits matriculation examination centers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan paid a surprise visit to the examination center set up for annual matriculation examination-2025.

She went to the Government Islamia College for Women, Eidgah road and Government MC High school, Kotwali road.

She inspected the sitting plan of the candidates, lights in the examination halls and security measures.

The Commissioner also checked the attendance of supervisory staff and directed for ensuring discipline at the exam centers.

She maintained that the entry of irrelevant persons should also be strictly prohibited in the limits of the centers.

She said that the Punjab government has taken measures to hold the annual examination free, fair and transparent for which surprise visits will be held at the centers.