Commissioner Visits MC, Reviews Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, visited the Municipal Corporation Office on Saturday.

Chief Officer Umar Farooq briefed the commissioner on various ongoing development and reform initiatives.

A detailed briefing was given on the anti-encroachment operation currently underway, highlighting removal of illegal encroachments from markets, bazaars and footpaths to improve pedestrian and traffic flow for citizens.

The commissioner directed that the operation should be made more effective and sustainable. The visit also included a review of beautification projects across the city, particularly the ongoing enhancement of key public squares (chowks).

The commissioner stressed that urban beautification had a positive impact on the city's environment and urged officials to give special attention to such projects.

In addition, a briefing was given on the ongoing road patchwork and repair projects.

Jahanzab Awan instructed that no compromise should be made on quality, and all work must be completed swiftly to provide better travel facilities to the public. Both officials also inspected the newly established modern IT lab at the Municipal Corporation.

They were briefed on the facilities available, the software being used, and the overall digitization process.

The commissioner termed the establishment of the IT lab a significant step towards modernisation, noting that it would greatly enhance the performance and transparency of municipal services. He directed the officers to prioritise citizen facilitation, improve office procedures, and ensure the prompt resolution of public complaints.

