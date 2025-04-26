Commissioner Visits MC, Reviews Anti-encroachment Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, visited the Municipal Corporation Office on Saturday.
Chief Officer Umar Farooq briefed the commissioner on various ongoing development and reform initiatives.
A detailed briefing was given on the anti-encroachment operation currently underway, highlighting removal of illegal encroachments from markets, bazaars and footpaths to improve pedestrian and traffic flow for citizens.
The commissioner directed that the operation should be made more effective and sustainable. The visit also included a review of beautification projects across the city, particularly the ongoing enhancement of key public squares (chowks).
The commissioner stressed that urban beautification had a positive impact on the city's environment and urged officials to give special attention to such projects.
In addition, a briefing was given on the ongoing road patchwork and repair projects.
Jahanzab Awan instructed that no compromise should be made on quality, and all work must be completed swiftly to provide better travel facilities to the public. Both officials also inspected the newly established modern IT lab at the Municipal Corporation.
They were briefed on the facilities available, the software being used, and the overall digitization process.
The commissioner termed the establishment of the IT lab a significant step towards modernisation, noting that it would greatly enhance the performance and transparency of municipal services. He directed the officers to prioritise citizen facilitation, improve office procedures, and ensure the prompt resolution of public complaints.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits MC, reviews anti-encroachment drive2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Bajwa visits PHA Rawalpindi, reviews city’s beautification projects2 minutes ago
-
Larger-sized India suffers from insecurity syndrome, blames neighbour for own shortcomings: Ahsan2 minutes ago
-
PES administrator inspects Rescue 1122 Central Station2 minutes ago
-
Seven beggars held in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
Saba Asghar appointed DC Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Man killed by robbers over resistance12 minutes ago
-
UK High Commissioner calls on DPM Dar, views exchanged over recent regional developments12 minutes ago
-
India’s allegation against Pakistan described as baseless, fabricated, driven by malice12 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression15 minutes ago
-
Six booked for power theft22 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui slams India as 'Slaughterhouse' for Minorities22 minutes ago