Commissioner visits MDHPP, inspects health campaign in Tehsil Parang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday visited Mohmand Dam Hydropower project (MDHPP) and inspected ongoing anti-rubella and measles campaign in Tehsil Parang.

He was accompanied by Director General Land & Revenue, Gen. Brig. Imtiaz, deputy commissioners and district police officers Mohamnd and Charsadda, Project Director MdHPP and other concerned officers.

The visiting Commissioner was briefed on progress on land acquisition process and overall security condition of the mega project of MDHPP.

Commissioner, Riaz Khan expressed satisfaction and said that all available resources should utilize for timely completion of most important project of MDHPP.

He said arrangements should also be made for lodging and boarding of all the national and foreign workers being deputed to the site.

Later, he also inspected the ongoing anti-rubella and measles campaign and visited Govt Primary school, Tehsil Paranag.

He met with students and inquired about their inoculation. He also met with local people and thanked them for success of the corona vaccination campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he is a tribal person and well aware about the problems faced by tribal people for survival. He also directed concerned quarters to resolve all the problems on priority basis.