Commissioner visits Metro Bus Command, Control Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha on Monday visited the Metro Bus, Command and Control Center and reviewed the facilities.

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nadarat Ali, Manager Operations, Shumaila Khan and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Manager operations gave a detailed briefing on Metro Bus Service.

The commissioner also travelled from Saddar Metro Bus Station to Secretariat Islamabad Metro Bus Station and inquired about the facilities from the passengers.

He was informed that Metro Bus Service covers a distance of 24.4 km from Saddar Station Rawalpindi to Secretariat Station Islamabad.

The commissioner was also told that there were a total of 24 metro stations and 68 buses for the service, with a fare of Rs 30 being charged from each passenger. 83 Escalators and 83 lifts were installed at different Metro Bus Stations while the number of generators was 48, the manager operations added.

During the briefing, he was apprised that 421 cameras were also installed at different locations at Metro Bus Stations and an information system was also created for the passengers.

Separate washrooms for men and women had been constructed at each station. Water coolers were also installed at each station, the commissioner was briefed.

Metro Bus Service was providing world-class travel facilities to the public, the commissioner said, adding the government was giving a subsidy of Rs. 79 per person per trip.

He directed the authorities to resolve the lights problem if any immediately.

Metro bus service was a high-quality travel scheme, which had also provided employment to the citizens, he added.

The commissioner also instructed the authorities to further improve the command and control room, besides immediately renovating where required.

Metro bus service was a mega project, therefore any kind of administrative negligence would not be tolerated, he warned.