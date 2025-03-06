Commissioner visits Mian Channu, reviews key public initiatives

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak Khan conducted a comprehensive visit to Tehsil Mian Channu, inspecting various government initiatives, including the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program, Ramazan Nigehbaan Package, and Clean Punjab Campaign.

During his visit, the commissioner reviewed the construction of homes under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program, distributed pay orders to deserving individuals under the Ramazan Nigehbaan Package, inspected sanitation efforts, and participated in multiple community welfare activities. He also distributed books among special children, visited Divisional Public School, and addressed an alumni gathering at Government Girls Model School.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan visited the under-construction house of a beneficiary in Azam Bodla Colony, congratulating the new homeowner. “Owning a home is a dream for every family. Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visionary initiative, the government is fulfilling the dreams of homeless individuals,” he said.

He highlighted that 700 homes are being built for the underprivileged in Khanewal district, with each selected individual receiving Rs1.5 million for construction. “This revolutionary program is enabling people to build their own homes, ensuring a better future for their families,” he added.

At Circular Road and T-Chowk, the commissioner personally distributed pay orders to beneficiaries under the Ramazan Nigehbaan Package, emphasizing transparency in fund disbursement.

"Deserving individuals must receive their full Rs10,000 amount at any franchise without any deductions. If anyone faces illegal deductions, they should immediately report to the district administration, and strict action, including imprisonment, will be taken against violators,” he warned.

Commissioner Khan also inspected the cleanliness drive at Basti Misal in Jinnah Town, where government land was recently reclaimed. He observed the waste collection process by the Solid Waste Management Company, urging citizens to support the Clean Punjab Initiative.

"The public must collaborate with the government to keep cities clean and prevent illegal dumping,” he stated, adding that action would be taken against violators.

Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan visited the Divisional Public School, where he inaugurated a digital schooling system and assessed the teaching standards.

He also directed authorities to beautify the school’s entrance.

During his visit to the Government Special Education Center, he distributed Braille books among visually impaired students, reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to providing quality education and care for special children.

“Our special children deserve extra love and support. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving their education and training,” he remarked.

At the Government Girls Model School’s alumni gathering, the commissioner emphasized the importance of engaging former students in institutional development.

“My Alumni Initiative aims to reconnect accomplished former students with their alma maters. With their financial contributions, educational institutions can fulfill their needs,” he said. “Educational institutions shape individuals, and now, it’s time for alumni to give back.”

He revealed that district administrations across the division are actively implementing the alumni initiative, encouraging former students to support their schools.

At TMA Hall, the commissioner held an open court (khuli kacheri), listening to citizens’ complaints and issuing immediate directives for resolution.

“Holding open courts is a key initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure justice and administrative efficiency. Public grievances must be resolved strictly according to the law, not personal preferences,” he stated.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan lauded Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Sulaiman and her team for their outstanding efforts in improving governance at the tehsil level.

“I appreciate the administration’s hard work. Mian Channu is progressing rapidly under the leadership of DC Dr. Salma Sulaiman. The media should also support transparent pay order distribution under the Ramazan Nigehbaan Package,” he said.

He further announced that work is underway for the establishment of a Trauma Center and the appointment of a Cardiologist in Mian Channu to improve healthcare facilities.

The visit underscored the Punjab government’s commitment to public welfare, infrastructure development, and social upliftment, ensuring that essential services reach the people effectively.