Commissioner visits Moach Goth Cattle Market, reviews implementation of SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani Saturday visited Moach Goth Cattle Market and reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The commisioner directed the management of the cattle market for taking special measures to ensure the implementation of SOPs, said a news release.

Iftikhar Shallwani ordered to make it mandatory for business owners and buyers to follow SOPs strictly. No one should be allowed to enter the cattle market without wearing a mask.

He said that the permission was given by the government for the establishment of cattle markets subject to the implementation of SOPs.

On the occasion, the Commissioner also handed over face masks to the management of the cattle market so that they could distribute them among the buyers who come without masks.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that the sale of sick animals should not be allowed. He directed the livestock staff and doctors to check the health of the animals to ensure that only healthy animals are sold for sacrifice in the market.