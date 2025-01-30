Commissioner Visits Model Cart Market In Khanewal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Multan Divisional Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan visited a designated site for the model cart market at Ayub Chowk and set a deadline of March 2 for its completion
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Multan Divisional Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan visited a designated site for the model cart market at Ayub Chowk and set a deadline of March 2 for its completion.
He directed the district administration to ensure uniformity in the design of shops at the allocated site. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman briefed the commissioner on implementation of the model cart market plan.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khalid Abbas Siyal, Administrator Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Assistant Commissioner Khanewal were also present.
The commissioner said that the Punjab chief minister was providing respectable employment opportunities to street vendors. He also announced plans to expand the scope of the model cart market.
Additionally, Aamir Karim Khan conducted a surprise inspection of women's shelter home where he met the residents to inquire about the available facilities and staff behaviour. He also distributed gifts among women.
