Commissioner visits modern graveyard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan Thursday visited a model graveyard (Shehr-e-Khamoshan) located near Khanoana bypass on Satiana road.

AC Saddar Umar Maqbool Director Development Dr Naveed Mukhtar, PTI leader Fawad Cheema and others accompanied him.

The commissioner was told that the graveyard spread over 100-kanal land and it was completed at a cost of Rs 90 million.

All modern facilities such as ambulance, machinery, mortuary (Sard Khana), arrangement to bathe the body, Janazgah, waiting area, control room, guard room, gorkan [grave digger], etc., were available at the graveyard. The facility of preserving 30 bodies at a time in the graveyard was also available.

The graveyard has a capacity of 4,500 graves.