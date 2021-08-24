Commissioner visits Mohmand district, reviews pace of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday visited District Mohmand and reviewed progress of ongoing development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday visited District Mohmand and reviewed progress of ongoing development projects.

He also attended a briefing about the development projects and assured to ensure completion of ongoing schemes within stipulated time limit.

He said a comprehensive plan would be devised to address the issues relating to stay orders in District Mohmand.

He also urged nobility of the area to be vigilant and help authorities to maintain law and order in the district. He informed that mobile service to those who fail to complete corona vaccination would suspended by August 31.

Later, he visited Ghalnai Headquarters and laid wreath on martyrs' monument. He also praised tribal people for their endurance and support extended to law enforcers during militancy.