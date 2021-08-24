UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Mohmand District, Reviews Pace Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:18 PM

Commissioner visits Mohmand district, reviews pace of development projects

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday visited District Mohmand and reviewed progress of ongoing development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday visited District Mohmand and reviewed progress of ongoing development projects.

He also attended a briefing about the development projects and assured to ensure completion of ongoing schemes within stipulated time limit.

He said a comprehensive plan would be devised to address the issues relating to stay orders in District Mohmand.

He also urged nobility of the area to be vigilant and help authorities to maintain law and order in the district. He informed that mobile service to those who fail to complete corona vaccination would suspended by August 31.

Later, he visited Ghalnai Headquarters and laid wreath on martyrs' monument. He also praised tribal people for their endurance and support extended to law enforcers during militancy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Mobile Progress August

Recent Stories

Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelin ..

Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelina Jolie about Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 24 Aug 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 24 Aug 2021

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to build information highways, i ..

Govt taking steps to build information highways, improve digital financial syste ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to establish four more Darul-Aman

KP Govt decides to establish four more Darul-Aman

3 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan to sworn in as 28th President of ..

Barrister Sultan to sworn in as 28th President of AJK State tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Panjshir Conflict Needs to Be Resolved Via Dialogu ..

Panjshir Conflict Needs to Be Resolved Via Dialogue - Taliban

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.