Commissioner visits Mother and Child Health care hospital Nawabsh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peoples University for Medical and Health Science for Women Prof Gulshan Ali Memon visited Mother and Child Health Care Hospital Nawabshah and inspected the health facilities being provided to patients.

They also collected information from the attendants of patients about the health facilities. During visit, Commissioner instructed hospital administration to provide better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients.

He said doctors and paramedical staff should discharge their duty honestly and dedicatedly to make the hospital exemplary in order to save innocent lives.

Briefing the commissioner, the hospital in-charge informed that the hospital comprises 300 beds and it is providing health faculties to children coming from Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Dadu , Matiari and other areas of the province.