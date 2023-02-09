UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Mother And Child Health Care Hospital Nawabsh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Commissioner visits Mother and Child Health care hospital Nawabsh

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peoples University for Medical and Health Science for Women Prof Gulshan Ali Memon visited Mother and Child Health Care Hospital Nawabshah and inspected the health facilities being provided to patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peoples University for Medical and Health Science for Women Prof Gulshan Ali Memon visited Mother and Child Health Care Hospital Nawabshah and inspected the health facilities being provided to patients.

They also collected information from the attendants of patients about the health facilities. During visit, Commissioner instructed hospital administration to provide better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients.

He said doctors and paramedical staff should discharge their duty honestly and dedicatedly to make the hospital exemplary in order to save innocent lives.

Briefing the commissioner, the hospital in-charge informed that the hospital comprises 300 beds and it is providing health faculties to children coming from Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Dadu , Matiari and other areas of the province.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nawabshah Sanghar Dadu Matiari Gulshan Women From

Recent Stories

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

14 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

13 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

13 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of scholars under 'US-Pakistan Kn ..

10 minutes ago
 Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish em ..

Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish embassy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.