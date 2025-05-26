Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Mother & Child Health Center

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM



HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner SBA Abdul Samad Nizamani, Monday visited the Mother and Child Healthcare Center, Kakepota Dispensary and Sanghar Bus Stop Polio Transit Point to review the performance of polio teams.

During the visit to Kakepota Dispensary, the Commissioner formally inaugurated the National Anti-Polio Campaign.

The Commissioner said that polio workers are the real heroes of the campaign, adding that the day is not far when Pakistan will be free from the polio virus.

He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in eradicating polio and warned that the disease can leave lifelong effects. He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio vaccination drops to protect them from this crippling virus.

He instructed the in-charge of the Mother & Child Health Center to ensure discipline and smooth delivery of medical facilities without inconvenience to patients. WHO Divisional Coordinator Dr. Jahangir Korai and District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri were also present on the occasion.

