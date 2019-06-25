UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Municipal Corporation

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:41 PM

Commissioner visits Municipal Corporation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Administrator Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal visited Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik, Director Local Government Ishtiaq Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner General Munawar Hussain, and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Mehmood.

Commissioner inspected the under-construction building of one-window operation. He directed timely completion of the building so that people can facilitate from it at earliest. Commissioner was briefed about tax collection, water supply, disposal, and street lights. Commissioner also reviewed budget and targets for coming fiscal year.

