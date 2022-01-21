UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Murree, Reviews Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner visits Murree, reviews arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal on Friday visited Murree and reviewed the arrangements made to cope with any situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal on Friday visited Murree and reviewed the arrangements made to cope with any situation.

After assuming charge of his office, the newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division reached Murree on Friday evening and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.

During his visit, he inspected arrangements at entry point of Murree on Expressway Highway. The Commissioner also inquired about the traffic load from the police personnel deployed there and the advisory issued for the motorists.

He directed the police personnel to remain alert and in constant contact with the control room.

The commissioner also visited Jhika Gali, Guldana and Barian and inspected the condition of the roads and reviewed the traffic flow situation.

He directed the authorities concerned to strictly follow the Murree contingency plan and all the departments should fulfill their responsibilities with commitment and dedication.

Noor ul Ameen instructed the officers that all the snow removal machinery should be kept operational besides ensuring attendance of the staff.

He advised the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall as there is prediction of heavy snowfall in Murree and adjoining areas by Met.

Department from Friday night, Jan 21 to Monday morning, Jan 24.

The commissioner said that the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in different areas therefore the tourists had been advised to follow the instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists, he said.

A special control room had been set up in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he said adding, the control room would work round the clock till Jan 25 under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters.

The citizens could contact the control room on 051-9292963 and 051-9269016. The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control room.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Qasim Ijaz and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Weather Police Snow Punjab Murree Visit Road Traffic Alert Rawalpindi May All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Far ..

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

12 seconds ago
 Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone ..

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka ..

14 seconds ago
 EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Pos ..

EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Positive Bilateral Agenda

17 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

18 seconds ago
 Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln - Tru ..

Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln - Trudeau

4 minutes ago
 The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutio ..

The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutionary Sankara

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.