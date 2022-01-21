Commissioner visits Murree, reviews arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal on Friday visited Murree and reviewed the arrangements made to cope with any situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal on Friday visited Murree and reviewed the arrangements made to cope with any situation.

After assuming charge of his office, the newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division reached Murree on Friday evening and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.

During his visit, he inspected arrangements at entry point of Murree on Expressway Highway. The Commissioner also inquired about the traffic load from the police personnel deployed there and the advisory issued for the motorists.

He directed the police personnel to remain alert and in constant contact with the control room.

The commissioner also visited Jhika Gali, Guldana and Barian and inspected the condition of the roads and reviewed the traffic flow situation.

He directed the authorities concerned to strictly follow the Murree contingency plan and all the departments should fulfill their responsibilities with commitment and dedication.

Noor ul Ameen instructed the officers that all the snow removal machinery should be kept operational besides ensuring attendance of the staff.

He advised the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall as there is prediction of heavy snowfall in Murree and adjoining areas by Met.

Department from Friday night, Jan 21 to Monday morning, Jan 24.

The commissioner said that the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in different areas therefore the tourists had been advised to follow the instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists, he said.

A special control room had been set up in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he said adding, the control room would work round the clock till Jan 25 under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters.

The citizens could contact the control room on 051-9292963 and 051-9269016. The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control room.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Qasim Ijaz and other officers were also present.