UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Murree To Inspect Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Commissioner visits Murree to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Monday visited the hill station Murree to review the arrangements made for the tourists.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Division Syed Khurram Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema also accompanied him.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, he inspected the facility centres, control room, traffic plan, facilities at hospitals, cleanliness operation by RWMC and ongoing surveillance with the help of CTV cameras.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the Rawalpindi administration had devised a comprehensive plan for the tourists on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that Murree is the hub of tourism and it is the responsibility of the administration to provide the best kind of facilities to the visitors in an efficient manner.

He added that seven facilitation centres besides a central control room had been set up to aid the tourists while pamphlets were also distributed with relevant official's contact numbers in case of any convenience.

Chatta said facilitation centres had been set up at GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, Jhika Street, Barian, Lower Topa, Kaldana and Satra Mile.

He said that tourists were also informed about Murree weather and arrangements made by the administration through FM radio, print, electronics and social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain Retired Qatam Ijaz has said that the representatives of administrative bodies including Murree Administration, Police, Rescue 1122, Tourism, Health Department, Civil Defense and others were also present at the facility centres to provide awareness to the tourists.

To save the tourists from rushing, a comprehensive traffic plan was also in place to monitor the traffic flow with the help of CTV cameras.

The machinery of the highway department was also in operational condition to deal with any emergency. he added.

Related Topics

Weather Police Murree Social Media Traffic Rawalpindi Hub Rescue 1122 From Best

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

6 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

36 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.