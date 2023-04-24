UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Murree To Review Arrangements Made To Facilitate Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 09:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta accompanied by Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Monday visited Murree and reviewed all the arrangements made to facilitate tourists.

The Commissioner visited the facilitation centers, control room, hospital during the visit and reviewed cleanliness arrangements made by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, traffic arrangements finalized by City Traffic Police and security arrangements.

The Commissioner appreciated the performance of the administration and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Tourism and Health departments, Civil Defence and other departments concerned to facilitate the tourists.

He said, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He said that all resources should be utilized for the convenience of tourists.

He added that the police and the administration should fully be prepared to deal with any situation.

He said that best arrangements were made for the tourists coming to Murree.

The RPO said that police had provided best security and guidance to the citizens coming to Murree on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He said that the Murree Tourism Police contingent had been working day and night to help, guide and protect the tourists.

He also commended the traffic wardens and tourism police personnel on duty in Murree and said that along with maintaining law and order, the convenience and guidance of tourists should be given priority.

