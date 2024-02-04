Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements to facilitate tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta on Sunday visited Murree and reviewed all the arrangements finalized to facilitate the tourists coming to ‘Queen of Hills’ Murree to enjoy snowfall.

The Commissioner also inspected the tourist facilitation center and directed the Murree administration to remain alert 24-hour to provide help and assistance to the tourists.

He warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the lax department.

The Commissioner also distributed necessary equipment among the officials on duty at the facility center.

He gave the blankets, fan gas heaters, dry fruits and other essential items to the officials.

13 tourist facilitation centers had been established in Murree to give quick response in case of any emergency, he said.

In the facility center there are personnel from all relevant departments including traffic police, civil defense, highways, The Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

The Punjab government was spending huge amount to facilitate the tourists, he said adding, Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab were also monitoring the arrangements finalized for the snowfall season.

About three feet snow had been recorded in Murree till Saturday night and the roads were cleared with the help of heavy machinery early in the Sunday morning, he informed.

He directed the authorities concerned to sprinkle salt on the roads after snow removal operation.

Entry of vehicles should be allowed according to the parking capacity in Murree, he ordered the administration.

Check post to monitor entry of vehicles into Murree had been set up at Islamabad, he said and instructed that no road should be blocked for more than an hour.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the authorities to take immediate action on the tourist call for help in case of any difficulty.

He advised the tourists to finalize plan to come to Murree after confirm online hotel bookings.

All the routes of Murree had been cleared, Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas informed the Commissioner.

164 traffic police personnel were performing their duty to regulate traffic, he further said and informed that heavy machines were being used to remove snow from the roads.