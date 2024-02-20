Commissioner Visits Murree To Review Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 12:51 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saif Anwar Jappa on Monday night visited Murree to review arrangements made by Murree district administration regarding rain and snowfall.
Deputy Commissioner, Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Murree Capt. (r) Qasim Ijaz and other officers were present on this occasion.
The Commissioner visited the facility centers and reviewed the arrangements in detail. Saif Anwar Jappa was briefed regarding all the arrangements.
The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the arrangements finalized by the district administration to facilitate the tourists.
The district administration of Murree had made best arrangements, the Commissioner said adding, all-out efforts were being made to guide and assist the tourists in the facility centers.
The tourists should follow the advisory issued by the district administration, he added.
The Commissioner informed that the fallen trees had been removed from the roads. All the roads are open for the traffic and there is no hurdle, he added.
The Commissioner also visited the Control Room Murree and reviewed the traffic flow and other arrangements through CCTV cameras.
He advised the tourists to get weather updates before visiting Murree and urged them to cooperate with the district administration.
The Commissioner later visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and directed the authorities to ensure the availability of the medical staff in the hospital round the clock to deal with emergencies.
