Commissioner visits Murree to review development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha on Monday visited Murree to review development projects.

In a meeting, ADCR gave a briefing about parking plaza and gymkhana projects and informed that a three-storey parking plaza having a capacity of 700 vehicles, would be constructed at 10 kanal lands at 'Jhika Gali.' He informed that a plan has been made to construct a gymkhana club on an area of 10 kanals in Lower 'Jhika Gali.' The Public Health and Engineering Department informed the Commissioner that there is a plan to set up a plant to treat the sewage that goes from Murree to Rawal Dam. The purpose installing the plant is to protect clean water from contamination.

DG PHA while giving a briefing on the occasion said that a modern public park would be built in Murree on an area of 16 kanals.

The authorities of Punjab Highways Department informed that to improve the traffic situation in Murree, seven km road from 'Bansara Gali to Bariyan', 10.7 km road from 'Bostal Mor to Baruri' and 3.5 km from 'Gharial Camp to Kari Nakar' were being constructed.

The Commissioner addressing the meeting said that Murree is a center of tourism and tourists from all over Pakistan come to enjoy the beauty of the queen of hills.

The work on the parking plaza site should be started soon to ensure the convenience of the public, he said adding, the construction of gymkhana would facilitate the people and the tourists in Murree.

The water plant project is a revolutionary step to protect clean water from contamination, the Commissioner added.

The highway department should accelerate the road construction work, he directed the authorities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue (ADCR) Murree, Capt.

(R) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner, Murree Kamran Hussain, DG, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Assistant Director, Development, Moazzam Ali, Protocol Officer, Ahmed Nawaz and the officers of other departments concerned including Highways, Buildings, Civil Defense, Tourism, Public Health and Engineering attended the meeting.

Later, the Commissioner along with the officers of the departments concerned visited different areas in Murree and inspected pace of work on ongoing development projects.

He visited the proposed sites of the parking plaza, Gymkhana club and public park and reviewed the ongoing construction work on the Express Highway.

He also visited Punjab House Murree, Rest House 'Donga Gali' and directed to the officers to complete the renovation work within the shortest possible time frame.

The Commissioner also reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists, particularly during the summer season and issued directives to further improve the facilities.

All possible facilities would be provided to the tourists coming to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather during summer season, the Commissioner said.

The construction work on the parking plaza for 700 vehicles on 10 kanal piece of land would be started within next few days, the Commissioner informed.

A modern sewage water treatment plant is being installed on eight kanals in Murree, the Commissioner said.

All the departments have been given a deadline of June 26 to finalize all the arrangements to facilitate the tourists to visit Murree during Eid ul Azha holidays, he added.

He informed that the construction work of four bypasses is also being completed which would help reduce traffic congestion problem on the roads of Murree, he said.