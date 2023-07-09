Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Murree To Review Safe City Project

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Sunday visited Murree and reviewed the Safe City project.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Revenue in Murree Capt. ® Qasim Ijaz was also present on the occasion.

The ADC briefed the Commissioner regarding Murree Safe City Project.

He said, "There are several places in Murree where the security situation would be improved with the help of cameras." The Commissioner visited Kuldana, Jhika Gali, GPO Chowk, Mall Road and other areas and directed the administration to install security cameras at all important points under the Safe City project.

The Commissioner said, "Safe City Project is a wonderful scheme from the security point of view and it would help improve the security situation in the hill station." The security could be made more effective with the help of the cameras, the Commissioner added.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the project as soon as possible.

The administration had been directed to accelerate work on the project, he said.

"The protection of the lives and properties of the people is the responsibility of the administration," he added.

