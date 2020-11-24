UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Narowal DHQ Hospital, Sahulat Bazaars, Flour Sale Point

Tue 24th November 2020

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah visited Sahulat Bazaars, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Narowal, flour sale points and shelter home here on Tuesday.

Later, he also met a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders.

After the visit of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to Zafarwal (Narowal) on Monday, the commissioner stayed in Narowal. In the morning, he, along with Deputy Commissioner Narowal Shahid Zaman, visited the Sahulat Bazaars established at Jushar Bypass and Old Kutchehry.

The commissioner asked people about arrangements, quality and rates of different items and directed the district administration to ensure provision of items on fixed rates. He directed the officials concerned that no negligence in provision of relief to masses would be tolerated.

He said that stern legal action was being taken against hoarders, profiteers and stockists for over-charging the prices of daily-use items.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to control price-hike and to provide maximum relief to people by ensuring availability of all daily-use commodities, specially flour and sugar at the Sahulat Bazaar on affordable prices.

Later, the commissioner paid a visit to DHQ Hospital. He went to the Emergency, Gynecology, Medical Ward, Dialysis Unit, pharmacy and also checked the stock register. He asked about the health and medical facilities being provided there to patients. He also checked the availability of the medicines there.

All officers concerned accompanied the commissioner during the visits.

