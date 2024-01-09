Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Nawabshah City To Inspects Polio Campaign

January 09, 2024

On the first day of the 7-day National Polio Campaign in the Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider conducted visits to various areas, including the Union Council of Nawabshah city and Bandhi town. He closely monitored the activities of mobile and transit point teams, as well as the fix team set up at the Rural Health Center in Bandhi

During his visit, Commissioner Haider personally administered Polio drops to children and observed the figure marking process. However, he noted errors in the teams' work, specifically highlighting improper figure marking, which is crucial for ensuring the accurate administration of polio drops to children. Expressing concern about these lapses, Commissioner Haider instructed the relevant officials to take action against teams that demonstrated poor performance, emphasizing that negligence in this national cause for children's health would not be tolerated.

In addition to overseeing the polio campaign, Commissioner Haider visited the Rural Health Center in Bandhi to inspect the treatment facilities. Dr Ghulam Abbas Chandio, the Medical Superintendent of the centre, briefed the Commissioner about the health facilities available to patients. Commissioner Haider was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, and other officials during the visit.

This active involvement of Commissioner Haider indicates a commitment to ensuring the success of the National Polio Campaign and addressing any shortcomings in the implementation process. The emphasis on accountability and overall health facilities in the region reflects a comprehensive approach to public health management.

