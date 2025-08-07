Commissioner Visits Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday paid a visit to the
under-construction Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology
in Sargodha.
During the visit, he inspected the construction work on multiple floors and received a
comprehensive briefing from the concerned departments.
He inspected the first, second, and third floors where engineers from the Infrastructure
Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) informed the commissioner that the grey structure of
the hospital had been completed and interior finishing is progressing rapidly.
Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan was accompanied by Director Development Bilal Hassan,
Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, Dr Fida Sheikh, and engineers from the IDAP.
He also visited the temporary OPD unit where he interacted with patients and inquired about
medical services.
The commissioner instructed officials to ensure the highest standards in construction and to
expedite the completion process so that the hospital could become fully functional at the earliest.
