Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner visits Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday paid a visit to the

under-construction Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology

in Sargodha.

During the visit, he inspected the construction work on multiple floors and received a

comprehensive briefing from the concerned departments.

He inspected the first, second, and third floors where engineers from the Infrastructure

Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) informed the commissioner that the grey structure of

the hospital had been completed and interior finishing is progressing rapidly.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan was accompanied by Director Development Bilal Hassan,

Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, Dr Fida Sheikh, and engineers from the IDAP.

He also visited the temporary OPD unit where he interacted with patients and inquired about

medical services.

The commissioner instructed officials to ensure the highest standards in construction and to

expedite the completion process so that the hospital could become fully functional at the earliest.

Recent Stories

AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Aj ..

AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025

3 minutes ago
 The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings th ..

The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..

9 minutes ago
 Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupt ..

Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3

18 minutes ago
 Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer ..

Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom

18 minutes ago
 EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with ca ..

EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy

33 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

33 minutes ago
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-base ..

Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo

33 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

3 hours ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

4 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan